BJP Likely To Release 1st List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections At 6 PM Today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is aiming to form government for the third time in a row, is likely to announce its first list of 100 Lok Sabha candidates today at 6 PM in a press conference. The list may drop many sitting MPs and include many fresh faces. Some seats may also see a change of candidates. To achieve its target of more than 400, BJP may also field several MLAs in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier on Thursday, the party finalised candidates for 50 Lok Sabha seats for Uttar Pradesh in the CEC meet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, souces said to Zee News Television.

According to sources the party is set to release its first list of candidates today. The BJP plans to reserve 6 seats for its ally parties in UP. Meanwhile, PM Modi is most likely to contest the elections from Varanasi once again. The meeting saw the participation of notable leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and key state ministers like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Seat-Sharing Deal With Allies Likely

Sources say that BJP has finalized the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies in UP. BJP will spare 6 seats for its partners, namely RLD, Apna Dal(S), Subhaspa and Nishad Party. Apna Dal (S) and RLD may get 2 Lok Sabha seats each, while Subhaspa and Nishad Party may get one seat each.

Many MPs To Lose Tickets In UP

The BJP has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, with 62 MPs in the Lok Sabha. However, the party is not satisfied with the performance of many of them and may deny them tickets for the next polls. The BJP is aiming to win all the 80 seats in the state and may adopt a tough stance against the underperforming MPs.