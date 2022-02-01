हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP Lucknow candidates

BJP Lucknow candidates names out with 9th list

Bharatiya Janata Party today declared its 9th list of candidates, including the names on VIP seats in Lucknow. State cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak has got a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat - considered as the safest seat for the ruling party in the state.  

BJP Lucknow candidates names out with 9th list
Bharatiya Janata Party today declared its 9th list of candidates for UP polls.

In other highlights, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit was denied a ticket as the party fielded Ashutosh Shukla from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.
 

Another VIP candidate, Swati Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare, didn't get a ticket from Sarojini Nagar. Rajeshwar Singh got ticket the same seat.
 

 

Tags:
BJP Lucknow candidatesBJPBJP Lucknow Candidates namesBharatiya Janata Party
