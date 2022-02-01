BJP Lucknow candidates names out with 9th list

Bharatiya Janata Party today declared its 9th list of candidates, including the names on VIP seats in Lucknow. State cabinet minister Brajesh Pathak has got a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat - considered as the safest seat for the ruling party in the state.

In other highlights, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit was denied a ticket as the party fielded Ashutosh Shukla from the Bhagwantnagar Assembly constituency.



BJP releases a list of candidates for #UttarPradeshAssemblyeletions Swati Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare in the Yogi Adityanath govt didn't get ticket from Sarojini Nagar. Rajeshwar Singh got ticket the same seat. pic.twitter.com/5LGIskG0HU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2022

Another VIP candidate, Swati Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women's Welfare, didn't get a ticket from Sarojini Nagar. Rajeshwar Singh got ticket the same seat.



