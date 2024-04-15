New Delhi: The ongoing political slugfest over the Constitution is far from dying down with each passing day, with leaders from different parties making allegations against the BJP that the saffron party is aiming to change the Constitution. The allegations are fuelled by the BJP leaders' remarks related to the Constitution. Now, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Meerut Arun Govil has given a remark on 'Constitutions' while offering floral tributes to a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The remark draws a strong reaction from Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who slammed Ramayana-fame Arun Govil for saying modifications and amendments should be done to the Constitution if necessary.

SP leader shared a video of Govil on social media site X and said that the BJP has given a ticket to those who didn't understand the difference between making progressive amendments in the Constitution and making fundamental changes.

जो लोग संविधान में प्रगतिशील संशोधन करने और मूलभूत बदलाव करने के बीच का अंतर नहीं समझते उन्हें टिकट देकर भाजपा ने भारी भूल की है, लेकिन फिर भी इससे ज़्यादा फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ेगा क्योंकि जनता ने हर भाजपा प्रत्याशी को हराने का फ़ैसला पहले ही कर लिया है।



दरअसल भाजपा संविधान को पलटकर… pic.twitter.com/6mcp1VDcLg — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2024

"The BJP intends to twist the Constitution, neglecting the rights and reservations of the poor, oppressed, marginalized, farmers, youth, and women. Instead, they formulate policies to benefit a select few of their chosen wealthy individuals, all under the guise of electoral contributions," Akhilesh Yadav alleged.

Yadav further added that this time the people of Uttar Pradesh will defeat the BJP, "to save their present and future, the people of Uttar Pradesh and the country will not be misled this time and will die only by defeating and removing the BJP."

Yadav's reaction comes after the BJP leader stated that the modifications and amendments are necessary as circumstances evolve over time, contrasting with the conditions prevailing during the Constitution's drafting. "The Constitution has witnessed changes over time. Change is a sign of development, it's not a bad thing. The situation was different at that time and the current situation is different, so if needed changes can be made... The Constitution doesn't change with one person's choice. It can be changed with everybody's consensus..." said Govil.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had accused the BJP of planning to change the constitution citing remarks of some BJP leaders. However, Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi recently said that the allegations are baseless and promised that even Babasaheb Ambedkar cannot abolish the constitution.