हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

BJP MLA from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri Yogesh Verma shot at during Holi celebration

Verma was immediately rushed to the hospital and he is out of danger, ANI reported. 

BJP MLA from UP&#039;s Lakhimpur Kheri Yogesh Verma shot at during Holi celebration

BJP MLA from Lakhimpur Kheri, Yogesh Verma, was shot at during Holi festivities at the party office on Thursday. Lakhimpur Kheri SP said that the BJP legislator was shot in the leg.

Verma was immediately rushed to the hospital and he is out of danger, ANI reported. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. The police are yet to arrest the shooter.

"BJP MLA from Lakhimpur, Yogesh Verma was shot at during Holi festivities at the party office. He sustained bullet wounds on his leg. He is being treated at the hospital, he is out of danger. A case has been registered, investigation underway," said Lakhimpur SP Poonam.

Talking to ANI, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate S Singh said that the MLA was meeting some people during Holi festivities when an argument broke and he was shot at in the leg. Singh added that Verma is out of danger but he is unable to give any statement because he is in a state of shock. 

"Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma was meeting some people when an argument broke out following which he was shot at. He is out of danger. He is in a state of shock and unable to give a statement right now. Investigation underway," DM Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Singh expressed confidence that the police will soon arrest the man who opened fire at the BJP MLA.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshLakhimpur Kheri yogesh vermaLakhimpur Kheri BJP MLA yogesh vermaLakhimpur BJP MLa shotLakhimpur BJP MLA Verma shot
Next
Story

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav insults CRPF martyrs, slams BJP, says Pulwana attack was for votes

Must Watch

PT1M48S

BJP likely to release list of Lok Sabha candidates today