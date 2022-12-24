topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BJP MLA

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore admitted to Pune hospital after his car falls off bridge

"The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle," a senior police official said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 11:48 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore was injured in a road accident
  • The other three injured include the legislator's bodyguard and the driver

Trending Photos

BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore admitted to Pune hospital after his car falls off bridge

Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra, Jaykumar Gore, was injured along with three others after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a ditch near Phaltan in his native Satara district early on Saturday, police said. The other three injured include the legislator's bodyguard and the driver, they said. Doctors treating the MLA said he did not suffer any serious injury in the accident.

"The accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. The driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the Lonand-Phaltan road and fell from a bridge into a ditch at least 30 feet down," a senior police official said. "MLA Gore and three others were injured in the accident. While Gore was admitted to the Pune-based Ruby Hall Clinic, the other injured persons are undergoing treatment in some other hospitals," he said.

 

According to police, the SUV broke the barrier of the bridge on the Banganga river before plunging into the ditch. Gore represents the Man Assembly constituency in Satara district. Dr Kapil Zirpe, head of the critical care section of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, "MLA Gore was admitted to the hospital around 6 am. Our medical team immediately started his treatment. Fortunately, he has not suffered any serious injury. His chest is slightly bruised due to the accident."

"He is conscious and talking. His pulse and blood pressure are normal," Dr Zirpe told reporters. Phaltan town is located around 110 km from Pune city.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022