Farmers protest

BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah, seeks death sentence for farmer leaders involved in tractor rally violence

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar demanded that the farmer leaders involved should be hanged in the fast track court. Gurjar also demanded that the people responsible for the violence should be identified and the police should be given orders to shoot at sight.

BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah, seeks death sentence for farmer leaders involved in tractor rally violence
Representational Image (PTI)

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on Wednesday (January 27, 2021) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought death sentence for the farmer leaders who were involved in the tractor rally violence.

The BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar demanded that the farmer leaders involved should be hanged in the fast track court. 

Gurjar also demanded that the people responsible for the violence should be identified and the police should be given orders to shoot at sight.

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the farmer leaders were also involved in the tractor rally violence that took place in the national capital on January 26.

In a media briefing, the Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said, "Farmer leaders were also involved in the violence that broke out during tractor rally."

He stated that the farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held between 12 pm and 5 pm.

"Farmer leaders have betrayed, they did not follow conditions set for the tractor parade, said the Delhi Police Commissioner. He added that 19 accused have been arrested and 50 people have been detained so far.

