BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 related state purchase

Mumbai: BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the state Assembly here on Thursday (March 4) against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government alleging irregularities in COVID-19 related purchase by the government.

The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating COVID-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and, hence there are irregularities.

At present, there are 83,556 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the highest in the country. As many as 20,43,349 people recovered from the disease, while 52,280 died in the state. The state has seen a surge in COVID-19 in the past few weeks.

The reason for the rise in infections is due to the recently conducted panchayat elections, a change in weather and return of crowds in some areas. On Tuesday(March 2), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray termed the situation as alarming and hinted that another lockdown could be imposed. Shiv Sena's editorial mouthpiece, Saamna, expressed displeasure over people violating the covid norms.

