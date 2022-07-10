Sealdah Metro Station is about to be inaugurated tomorrow. However, with the end of this long wait, controversy has began. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not invited to this important inaugural function. Although the project saw the light of day while Mamata was the railway minister. For natural reasons, the Trinamool has set the tone for this 'disrespect' of the central government. This time BJP's all-India vice president Dilip Ghosh retaliated against the Trinamool.

In the East-West metro inauguration controversy, Dilip Ghosh said, "The central government is giving money, making it, they will inaugurate it, she (Mamata) needs the money of the centre. Take it, the rest is no courtesy. There are so many ceremonies of the state government here. There is an administrative meeting, one day she gave us a letter by mistake, you come? We are elected representatives, ordinary people have seen us. We need participation and feedback in the development here. We have rights. But the TMC never calls. The party has made the administrative meeting to a party meeting. Why don't you call us there? We are elected representatives. The central government has decided to use them in the same way."

Trinamool has said that BJP is not for the people, but for themselves and the party. And Sealdah Metro was proposed by Mamata Banerjee and people know everything. In this context, Dilip Ghosh said, "She made the proposal. As actor Bhanu Banerjee used to say in the film Jomalaya Jibanta Manush! I will build a Dharamshala here. He went to Yamlok and said, I've said this, I've done this. But in reality done nothing. Mamata Banerjee laid thousands of stones during her tenure as railway minister, to give her name only. Couldn't do anything. Now the BJP is doing it. If she thinks so, then TMC people should not get on this metro. I am saying that if you have such dignity, don't take things from the centre, then don't ride from there, then I will say BAAPER-BETA."