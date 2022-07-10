The Metro from Sealdah to Sector 5 will be inaugurated today, July 11. Although, passengers will not be able to use the metro from today. They will have to wait another three days. Authorities say the metro will run on the route from Thursday, July 14. However, political pressure has started around the inauguration of the Metro. Trinamool claims that this metro project was started when Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister. Mamata is now the Chief Minister of Bengal. The Trinamool claimed that the Bengal Chief Minister was not invited to the inauguration of the metro today. According to railway sources, it has not been decided yet who will inaugurate it. However, a source claimed that Union Minister Smriti Irani would inaugurate the metro.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is angry that Mamata was not invited to the inaugural function. He said, “The people of Bengal cannot be fooled in this way. The people of Bengal know Mamata's plan for this metro project. She was the one who approved the project. Then Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister. And the state has cooperated in every step of the way in the work of Metro.'' He added, ''There were multiple problems starting from giving land. In all cases, the state government has cooperated. Even then such a lack of courtesy? The state is being deprived of the inauguration on the pretext. Mamata is not nurtured to go. If the Center does not cooperate in this way, is it possible for the state to cooperate?

Rail, however, declined to comment on the invitation debate.