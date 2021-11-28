हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir receives third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', probe on

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Constituency and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third e-mail threat from local terrorist group 'ISIS Kashmir'.

Delhi Police has confirmed the receipt of the third email threat to the former cricketer and said that Delhi Police has also been mentioned in the letter.

 

 

Gambhir had last week approached the Delhi Police when he first received the first death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. DCP, central, Shweta Chauhan had told ANI that the BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency, Gautam Gambhir, has approached the Delhi Police, alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'. 

"The investigation is underway. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," DCP Shweta Chauhan added. "We have received an Email from ISIS-Kashmir on the official ID of MP Gautam Gambhir on November 23 at 9.32 p.m.," read the complaint filed by Gambhir`s PS.

In view of the threat mail, the Delhi BJP MP’s security was tightened by the Delhi Police.

The mail read: "We are going to kill you and your family." Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that an investigation into the matter is underway and the security arrangement outside the Delhi MP`s residence has been tightened.

A staunch nationalist, the 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been extremely vocal about the issue of terrorism in Kashmir. Earlier in December 2019 as well, Gambhir had approached the Delhi Police alleging death threats to him and his family members from an international number. 

He had then also urged the police to lodge a case and ensure the safety and security of his family.

 

