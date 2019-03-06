हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh hits MLA with shoe in fight for credit - Watch

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Image Courtesy: ANI

LUCKNOW: In a major embarrassment for ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, two of its leaders in the state - an MP and an MLA – exchanged blows in front of journalists on Wednesday following an argument. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video begins with a verbal spat between BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Sharad Tripathi and MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel of Mendhawal constituency during a District Coordination Meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar, about 200 km from Lucknow.

The argument started after Tripathi asked why his name was missing from the foundation stone for a local road. Baghel responded saying that it was his decision.

Soon, the argument turns heated and an angry Tripathi takes off his shoe and bashes Rakesh Baghel seven times.  The MLA also responded in kind by slapping Tripathi two to three times before the police and other leaders present in the room managed to intervene.

Hours after the incident, Baghel and his supporters staged a protest outside the District Magistrate office demanding arrest of MP Sharad Tripathi.

Commenting on the ugly brawl, Uttar Pradesh BJP President M N Pandey said that the party has taken cognizance of the shameful incident and both leaders have been summoned to Lucknow. He added that strict disciplinary action will be taken against the two leaders.

"We have taken cognizance of this condemnable incident and both have been summoned to Lucknow. Strict disciplinary action will be taken," Pandey told ANI.

The 47-year-old Tripathi has a verified Twitter profile whose bio reads "NATION ALWAYS COMES FIRST", while Rakesh Singh Baghel, 52, is  associated with the "Hindu Yuva Vahini", the group founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

