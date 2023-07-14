trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635257
BJP CHIEF LK ADVANI

BJP MP Jailed In 29-Year-Old Case

Chief judicial magistrate Prabhas Tripathi, on Thursday, pronounced the judgment in the case that was registered on July 16, 1994 when Tripathi, along with party supporters.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:00 AM IST|Source: IANS

BJP MP Jailed In 29-Year-Old Case File Photo

Gorakhpur: An MP/MLA court has sentenced BJP MP from Deoria, Ramapati Ram Tripathi, and senior party leader Sant Raj Yadav to one-year imprisonment in a 29-year-old case of attacking police personnel on duty and trying to snatch a police inspector's revolver.

Chief judicial magistrate Prabhas Tripathi, on Thursday, pronounced the judgment in the case that was registered on July 16, 1994, when Tripathi, along with party supporters, had a scuffle with police personnel on duty and blocked traffic movement at the Nausarh crossing.

The then police inspector Shiv Mangal Singh had registered a case against Tripathi and Sant Raj Yadav, alleging that some BJP leaders attacked a police team following some incidents that took place near Marvariya village after the then BJP chief LK Advani's convoy passed through Nausarh.

Singh had said he was on duty at the time. They damaged public property and created hurdles in discharging duties, he had alleged.

