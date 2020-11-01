BJP MP Kaushal Kishore to launch campaign against alcohol after his son dies due to alcohol addiction

BJP MP from Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh, Kaushal Kishore, has pledged to launch a movement against alcohol after his son died due to addiction to alcohol.

Kishore posted an emotional message on Facebook informing the people about his decision. The post has now gone viral and people are lauding the BJP MP for taking a pledge to wipe off the menace of alcohol addiction from the society.

It may be recalled that Kishore's 28-year-old son Akash Kishore died on October 19 due to excessive alcoholo consumption. In his Facebook post, the BJP MP said that his late son was badly addicted to alcohol and he had tried his best to stop him from consuming alcohol. Kishore also said that he admitted his son to deaddiction centre several times in order to save his life but to no avail.

The BJP MP said that few days ago he was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus COVID-19 and his son used this opportunity to drink alcohol. Kishore added that his son paid a heavy price for his addiction to alcohol.

Kishore has called a big meeting against alcohol at Lucknow's Gandhi Bhavan on December 3. The BJP MP said that he will chalk out his next step in this regard during the meeting. Kishore added that he will also make 1000 youths to take oath that they will never consume alcohol and other addictive substances. Kishore's son AKash is survived by his wife and a two-year-old kid.