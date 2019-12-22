BJP MP Pragya Thakur files complaint against SpiceJet for denying allotted seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP MP Pragya Thakur on Saturday (December 21) filed a complaint against private airline SpiceJet after she was allegedly denied the seat she had booked for a trip from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to Delhi.

Sources said that Sadhvi Pragya created a ruckus over the incident and she refused to get down from the aircraft after landing. The BJP MP from Bhopal also accused the airline crew of failing to behave properly with travellers.

“They did not give me the booked seat. I asked them to show the rules. I called the director and lodged a complaint with him,” Thakur told the media. Airport Director Anil Vikram confirmed that the BJP leader has filed a complaint against the airline.

Pragya, 49, was in news a few days ago for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a ‘patriot’ in the Lok Sabha. Her remark had sparked a huge uproar in the Parliament and she later tendered an apology. The BJP leader, however, had claimed that she was misquoted.

Pragya was punished by the BJP high command for her controversial remark as she was sacked from the parliamentary panel on Defence. She was also asked by the BJP top brass to not attend meetings of the parliamentary party in the winter session that concluded on December 13.

Earlier in December, Pragya Thakur sat on a dharna outside Kamla Nehru police station in Bhopal after police allegedly refused to register her complaint against Congress MLA from Rajgarh’s Biaora Govardhan Dangi for threatening to burn her. It is to be noted that Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi had threatened Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Godse.

"We will not just burn her (Pragya Thakur’s) effigy if she ever sets her foot here (in Rajgarh), we will burn her too," he had said.