TMC

BJP MPs call Mamata Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee 'thieves' amid WBSSC scam case

West Bengal BJP MPs staged a protest against the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the SSC recruitment scam.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 12:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • West Bengal BJP MPs on Monday protested against West Bengal CM over the alleged involvement of Partha Chatterjee in SSC the scam
  • The ED arrested Partha Chatterjee, who was also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23
  • Heaps of cash and kilos of gold were seized from his aide Arpita Mukherjee`s homes in Kolkata

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, West Bengal BJP MPs on Monday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the alleged involvement of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam.

They raised "thieves" slogans against Mamata Banerjee and TMC. The ED arrested Partha Chatterjee, who was also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 for an investigation into the teacher recruitment scam.

Also Read: 'It's not mine, this MONEY...', Partha Chatterjee makes EXPLOSIVE claim

Meanwhile, days after heaps of cash and kilos of gold were seized from his aide Arpita Mukherjee`s homes in Kolkata, Chatterjee on Sunday claimed the money did not belong to him. "When the time comes, you will know...the money does not belong to me," he said to media persons today upon being asked about who is behind this conspiracy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized around Rs 50 crore in cash from two homes belonging to Mukherjee during raids in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested earlier this month.The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets allegedly of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal`s Diamond City.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded to remove the "Singur Andolan" chapter from history books claiming that the chapter has glorified "corrupt" Partha Chatterjee by calling him a freedom fighter.BJP National Secretary Anupam Hazra asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove former Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee`s name from the pages of history books of the Madhya Shiksha Parshad.

"Honourable Chief Minister, this man is now in jail for embezzling money from millions of educated unemployed youth. Now at least remove his name from the pages of Class 8 History books. Otherwise, the new generation will start considering this person as equivalent to Netaji and Khudiram after seeing his name on the pages of the book," tweeted Hazra.

A five-time MLA, Chatterjee was appointed as the minister-in-charge of higher education and school education in 2014 and he held the portfolio till 2021.

