BJP National Convention Kicks Off With Ram Temple Victory Lap, Focus On 2024 Polls: Key Takeaways

New Delhi: The opening day of the BJP's national convention saw a flurry of speeches highlighting the party's achievements and setting the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP’s National Convention kicked off in Delhi on Saturday with a clear message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the party workers: work hard for 100 days and secure a landslide victory for the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Modi also invoked the legacy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, one of the founding fathers of the BJP, and said that the party should aim for 370 seats as a homage to the saffron leader.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the women of the country and said that they are not just ‘voters’ for the BJP but ‘mothers and sisters’ who will bless the party in the elections for the welfare measures taken by the NDA government for them.

CMs’ Meeting On Sunday

The Chief Minister’s Council meeting of the BJP-ruled states will take place tomorrow at 3:30 pm in Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda will be present at the meeting. The agenda of the meeting will include the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and the review of the ongoing schemes of the Central and State Governments.

Condemnation Of Violence In West Bengal

The BJP’s national convention also passed a political resolution on Saturday, denouncing the brutal attacks on the Opposition protesters by the ruling party in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. The resolution said that the incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have brought ‘shame to humanity’.

Development Achievements Of BJP

The BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also spoke at the convention and highlighted the development works done by the party since 2014. They also slammed the opposition parties for their negative politics and lack of vision.

Leaders Take Dig at Opposition

BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke at length about development initiatives since 2014. Nadda took a subtle jab at opposition parties for not attending the Ram temple inauguration, showcasing it as a BJP triumph. Rajnath Singh defended the government's record on farmer welfare, citing increased MSP and financial assistance schemes. Sitharaman touted India's economic stability and growth, positioning it as a global leader.

BJP’s Electoral Success And farmers’ protest

Nadda also boasted about the BJP’s electoral success in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party won a full majority and an even bigger majority respectively. He said that the party’s leaders have transformed the convention into a ‘mega convention’ with their hard work and efforts. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers them as his family members. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said that India has been waiting for this day for centuries. He said that Lord Ram has been restored to his grand temple in Ayodhya after 5 centuries.

Yogi Celebrates Ram Temple, Focus on Elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the construction of the Ram temple as a historic moment, fulfilling the desires of generations. He credited PM Modi's leadership for achieving this dream. The convention served as a platform to showcase the party's achievements and garner support for the upcoming elections.

The convention took place while farmer protests remained ongoing near Delhi borders. Despite attempts at dialogue, no breakthrough has been achieved.

