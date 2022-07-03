NewsIndia
BJP national executive meeting: PM Modi hails Murmu’s candidature for presidential polls, calls it ‘historic’

PM Narendra Modi also told the members of the BJP national executive that it was an honour for the country to have its first tribal woman president if Droupadi Murmu is elected in the July 18 presidential polls, ANI sources reported. 

  • PM Modi called Droupadi Murmu's "historic".
  • PM Modi asked BJP leaders to highlight Murmu's struggle and simplicity of life.
  • Presidential election 2022 will be held on July 18.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 3) hailed the candidature of National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential pick Droupadi Murmu and called it historic, ANI reported. The PM’s comments came on the second day of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting in Telangana’s Hyderabad. As per ANI sources, the PM mentioned Murmu’s humble beginnings and her struggle throughout her life, further asking the party cadre to emphasise the struggle and simplicity of her life among people.

Modi also told the members of the BJP national executive that it was an honour for the country to have its first tribal woman president if Murmu is elected in the July 18 presidential polls. "Prime Minister Modi said that despite her struggle throughout life, yet Murmu did not fail to achieve what she stood for. He also said that Murmu throughout her life worked for the upliftment of every section of society," IANS cited sources as saying. 

Notably, PM along with the top BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had accompanied Murmu when she filed her nomination on June 24. 

Earlier, PM Modi had praised the former Jharkhand Governor and said she will make a "great President" when BJP chief JP Nadda announced her as the NDA candidate for the presidential election 2022. “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” the PM wrote in a tweet on July 21. 

Murmu will face the Opposition parties' nominee former Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential race. The results for the top constitutional post will be out on July 21. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's term will come to an end on July 24. 

(With agency inputs)

