New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 21) hailed former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu after she was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA nominee for the Presidential election 2022. PM said millions of people who have faced hardships in life derive strength from the life of Murmu, a tribal leader of the BJP from Odisha, adding that she will make a "great President". “Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country,” Narendra Modi tweeted.

“Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation,” he added in another tweet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Droupadi Murmu, saying her nomination is proof of the BJP's commitment to 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas'. "Heartiest congratulations to former governor of Jharkhand, Droupadi Murmu ji, on being made the NDA candidate for the post of President. The selection of Murmu ji, who hails from the tribal society, is a strong proof of commitment towards 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' in 'New India'," the UP CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

The BJP on Tuesday named Murmu as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election, pitching her against Opposition parties' nominee former Minister of Finance and External Affairs Yashwant Sinha.

The candidature of Murmu (64) holds significance as she will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if elected. BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness at Murmu's selection and said it was a proud moment for the people of his state. "I was delighted when Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of Odisha," Patnaik tweeted.

Meanwhile, Droupadi Murmu is expected to file her nomination for Presidential polls 2022 on June 25, ANI cited sources as saying.

(With agency inputs)