BJP Picks Former UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma For Rajya Sabha Bypolls

In the wake of the untimely demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Haridwar Dubey, a critical Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh lies vacant. In response to this, the BJP has officially announced its candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-election, selecting the seasoned politician, Dinesh Sharma, to fill the void.

Dinesh Sharma: A Proficient Politician

Dinesh Sharma, the chosen candidate for the by-election, brings with him a wealth of experience and political acumen. He notably served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022 during Yogi Adityanath's tenure as Chief Minister. Born on January 12, 1964, in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Dinesh Sharma boasts a distinguished political career that includes two terms as the Mayor of Lucknow, first elected to the position in 2006.



Haridwar Dubey's Legacy

The vacant Rajya Sabha seat is a result of the passing of Haridwar Dubey, a prominent BJP leader who served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. Haridwar Dubey's demise occurred on June 26th at the age of 74, following a sudden deterioration in his health. He had been undergoing medical treatment in a Delhi hospital during his final days.

Election Timeline and Process

The Election Commission of India has outlined a clear timeline for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh. The final date for submitting nominations is September 5th. Nomination papers will undergo scrutiny on September 6th, and candidates have until September 8th to withdraw their nominations. On September 15th, voting will take place from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, followed by the counting of votes at 5:00 PM on the same day.

Dinesh Sharma's nomination carries significant implications not only for the BJP but also for the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh. The by-election will not only determine the next Rajya Sabha representative but also influence the dynamics of the state's political arena. As the BJP's chosen candidate, Dinesh Sharma's extensive political background positions him as a prominent contender for this pivotal seat.