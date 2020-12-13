BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19, goes into self isolation

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda informed on Sunday (December 13, 2020) that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The BJP leader took to microblogging site on Twitter announcing that he has contracted the infection. He tweeted in Hindi which rough;y translates to: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 after showing initial symptoms. I am in good health. Following doctors’ advice, I am following all Covid-19 protocol in home isolation. I appeal to the people who came in contact with me in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.”

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished Nadda a speedy recovery. She wrote: "Heard about BJP National President Shri JP Nadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time."

Notably, JP Nadda has just returned from a two-day visit to West Bengal. During his Nadda's visit to the state, his convoy in West Bengal was attacked and it was allaged that TMC workers pelted stones, injuring several people from the cavalcade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday summoned three senior IPS officers to serve in central deputation after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy. According to PTI, three senior IPS officers of West Bengal, who were responsible for BJP chief J P Nadda's security, have been asked to serve in the central deputation.

Before Nadda, several leaders of the BJP and other political parties have contracted the viral disease.

Union home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to have tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2. The senior BJP leader was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. The 55-year-old said a fortnight later that he had tested negative for the viral infection.

Live TV