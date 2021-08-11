BJP-ruled DDA’s Master Plan 2041 is far from ground reality, alleges Somnath Bharti

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and MLA Somnath Bharti has said that the BJP-ruled DDA plans to carve roads from densely populated areas in Master Plan 2041 to make lakhs of people homeless. He said that CM Arvind Kejriwal orders that not a single person’s house should be destroyed in Delhi and if BJP accepts this directly then fine, otherwise AAP will not shy away from agitating.

BJP-ruled DDA’s Master Plan 2041 is far from ground reality and roads being carved from populated areas should be removed from the Master Plan & alternative routes should be seen. He further said that the Lieutenant Governor has been asked to amend the Master Plan and change the plan of carving roads from populated areas of Delhi.

Bharti informed that a large population lives in unauthorized colonies within Delhi and CM Arvind Kejriwal has provided basic amenities to the people by spending thousands of crores of rupees in these unauthorized colonies. MLA Kartar Singh said that BJP-ruled DDA plans to carve 2-3 roads from Aya Nagar colony, it will demolish houses of lakhs of people. MLA Prakash said that in Delhi, roads have been planned to be carved from the houses of poor people in all illegal colonies from Chhatarpur to Deoli, Sangam Vihar.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Somnath Bharti said, “How would Delhi’s development take shape? What is allowed or not allowed in Delhi? All this information is specified in one document called the Master Plan. Currently, the master plan 2021 is working in Delhi. The preparations for Master Plan 2024 have been going on in the DDA for the past two months. The DDA also asked for suggestions from Delhiites. The last date for sending these suggestions was July 30, 2021, which has now been extended to August 30, 2021.”

He said, “Today, I’ve come to talk about a very serious matter pertaining to Delhi. Delhi has a very big population residing in unauthorized colonies. There is a stark difference between their conditions before and after the Kejriwal government came in. Kejriwal Ji has spent thousands of crores of rupees on their betterment because he believes that everyone- irrespective of where they live- has a right to expect good work from the government. So, following a different path than the previous government, Kejriwal Ji spent crores of rupees to ensure that basic amenities reach the people living in unauthorized colonies.”

Somnath Bharti said, “A lower-middle-class person works his entire life to earn a living. To have a modest 2 bedroom flat and feed his family. Something is going on in the master plan 2041 which is far away from this reality. The ground reality is that thousands of lakhs of people are living in such unauthorized colonies and the BJP-ruled DDA is set on a mission to displace these people under the pretext of this master plan. They have decided to displace people from these densely populated areas."

"They have construct roads from these densely populated areas, that too only on paper. In reality, there are thousands of homes in these areas where people reside. The Chief Minister of Delhi has spent thousands of crores of rupees to install sewers, drainage systems, roads, CCTV cameras, Wifis, lights, and what not in these areas. However, far away from the ground reality, the BJP-ruled DDA has sketched out on paper that a 100 ft road will be constructed from one such colony and an 80 ft road will be constructed from another. This has created havoc everywhere,” he added.

According to him, “Whenever the people of Delhi face any problem, they seek the help of CM Kejriwal for relief. Kartar Singh MLA from Chattarpur and Prakash Ji, MLA from Deoli have living proof that in the past few days people in Aya Nagar have felt so harassed that they haven’t had food for the past few days. The public residing in Sangam Vihar M block became so tensed that there was a hue and cry everywhere. Both of these MLAs brought this situation to the CM’s notice and I, Somnath Bharti was given the duty to look into this matter since I am also an authority member of the DDA.”

Bharti said, “So I went on the ground to talk to people and as soon as they were informed that their problem has reached Kejriwal Ji, they were relieved. It is also possible that there are more such colonies in Delhi wherein the BJP is destroying people's homes under Master Plan 2041. More such people from more such colonies may come forward in the coming days who have similar concerns. I saw the tears of these people. The Kejriwal government has worked hard to make these colonies as well equipped as any regular colony.”

Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti said, “Today, I want to address all those people who are being affected by Master Plan 2041. I would like to say to the BJP to stop such kind of behavior. Master Plan 2041 should be made keeping in mind the needs of the people. Wherever roads have been carved on paper which has created havoc amongst poor people, all such roads must be removed from densely populated areas. All the schemes meant for densely populated areas must be removed from those areas. An alternative route must be found out. Whatever they may do, we will not allow the destruction of even a single person’s house. Kejriwal Ji’s order is very clear that we will not let anyone’s house be destroyed be it a poor person, a laborer, or a Muslim. If BJP agrees to this directly, then it's good. However, even if we have to protest, we will do so. If the public is there only then we are there. Kejriwal Ji has spent his entire life giving people their due which has been kept away from them. ”

Somnath Bharti said, “The DDA met today. On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party government and the Chief Minister, I categorically told the Lieutenant Governor that the BJP is playing into the hands of the capitalist through the Master Plan. We will not allow this to take place in Delhi. We have warned that the Master Plan should be amended, otherwise the Aam Aadmi Party will come down to protesting.”

Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh said, “It is a big reality that the BJP-ruled DDA has planned to destroy the houses of people who are barely able to build a big house in their lives. When we came to know that a plan has been made to carve 2-3 roads from the colony of Aya Nagar. Not 10-20, but thousands of houses will be broken down because of this and millions will be affected. We then spoke to CM Kejriwal that a big injustice in this way is being done through the Master Plan 2041. The Chief Minister immediately called Somnath Bharti and asked him to look into the matter and raise it in the DDA because he is a member of the DDA. Somnath Bharti visited the spot the very next day and inspected it. On the same day, we made it clear to all the people that we will not allow the DDA to do this injustice. Today, I am very happy that in the DDA meeting, Somnath Bharti has made a strong point that the Master Plan should be changed. Not a single house in Aya Nagar and the entire Delhi will be demolished due to Master Plan 2041.”

Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal said, “The DDA, under the pressure from the BJP, decided to build a road on the houses of the poor, which we strongly oppose. DDA had prepared the Master Plan 2021, which too did not have this road. Then why have they planned to crave this road from the houses of poor people from Chhatarpur to Deoli, Sangam Vihar, and all such unauthorized colonies in Delhi? We went to Sangam Vihar M block yesterday and conducted a survey and saw that people have been living there for 40 years. This land is not the land of any forest department. The people there have collected money with hard work to buy their houses.”

Opposing DDA’s Master Plan 2041, he said, “If DDA has to build a road, ask the local RWA and regional MLA that DDA wants to formulate a Master Plan. You can not put the Master Plan 2041 on the website and say that a road will be carved out of here and the registry of people’s houses will now be closed. DDA is not doing what it should do. The BJP is doing illegal work through DDA. The Gram Sabha land in Chhatarpur has been handed over to the DDA from the Revenue Department. The land mafia is misusing this land. The registry of this land too has been done by the authorities. All these things which the DDA should not do are being done by the BJP through the DDA.”

