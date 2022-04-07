Lucknow: Calling to take forward the promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the form of resolutions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the party workers to prepare for a new examination every day to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion of 42nd Foundation Day organised in the state office of BJP, the CM, on Wednesday, said, "It is a matter of pride for all of us that the foundation day programme of BJP is being held all across the country. It inspires us to move forward with a new resolve."

He stated, "We all know that in 2017, BJP returned to power after 14 years of exile. In 2017, the top leadership came together to uplift BJP in Uttar Pradesh on the call of PM Modi. During the last five years, the government and the party have worked extremely well in coordination for the welfare of every section of the society, villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women, without any discrimination within the state. This resulted in the people of Uttar Pradesh voting us to power for our second consecutive term with a two-thirds majority in the assembly elections.”

The Chief Minister also congratulated the BJP State President, State General Secretaries, associate ministers, former ministers, mayors, and other BJP officials.

"Uttar Pradesh has given many models to the country in the past five years. Be it providing houses to 43.5 lakh poor people, building 2.61 crore toilets for the poor, providing double dose ration twice a month to 15 crore poor people, or providing government jobs to 5 lakh youth, BJP has taken these steps forward with full sincerity without any discrimination. That is why today we are celebrating the 42nd Foundation Day with this mandate to live up to the expectations," he added.

Speaking about the Lok Kalyan Patra, CM Yogi said, "We have to treat every promise made in the Sankalp Patra as a ‘Mantra’. We have to accept every word of it and fulfil our promises. With this confidence, I congratulate all the party workers across the state.”

While bowing down to all the great leaders, including the founder of the party Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the CM said that the government will work tirelessly to fulfil the expectations of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

Congratulations to all the party workers across the state: CM Yogi

"Our association with the world's largest political party, BJP, inspires all of us to facilitate the people sitting at the last rung of the society. The party is helping us in achieving our dream of serving people," said the CM.

On the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the foundation day of the BJP, I congratulate the workers across the state. The journey of the BJP is a matter of curiosity and wonder for the political analysts of the country and the world. The loyalty of all of us towards the nation, our sense of dedication towards our values, ideals, and the goal of taking the schemes to the last person sitting in the society has been fascinating the world for a long time now.

"When we all work together to achieve a common goal, it gives a sense of trust to the people and they start connecting with us automatically. Today, BJP has emerged as the world's largest political party under the leadership of its visionary leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and National President JP Nadda. In front of the world, democracy is also creating a sense of faith in the minds of the common people," CM Yogi further stated.

Recalling the struggles of the party and its leaders, the UP CM said that BJP has travelled through many ups and downs. Back in 1952, when the country was about to see its first general elections, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh was established. The purpose behind Bharatiya Jana Sangh was not to do the politics of power but to promote the people as a political outfit that created a sense of devotion towards India.

"When the then ruling party was playing with the integrity of India and was conspiring to separate Kashmir from India, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had no choice left but to sacrifice himself for Kashmir. No one can question BJP's dedication towards the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, which was the biggest cultural movement in India after independence," said Yogi Adityanath.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's dream seems to be coming true today

"It was April 6, 1980, when some of our leaders separated from the Janata Party and formed the Bharatiya Janata Party. At that time, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and all those great men took the pledge to establish this new party as a representation of the feelings of the country. Today, you must be seeing that BJP remains the focal point of the faith of the citizens of India," CM Yogi further said in his speech.

When PM Modi formed the majority government at the Centre in 2014, no one could think that it would be successful in mobilising wide public support within the country and the dream of the people's sentiments which was seen by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay seems to be coming true today.

Worked tirelessly to build a new India in the pandemic of the century

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi, Yogi said that the Central Govt did the work of providing free ration facilities to over 80 crore people during the biggest pandemic of the century that India faced.

“Whole world is a witness to how the lives of 135 crore people were saved. During the COVID-19 pandemic, free tests, treatments and vaccines were available for every citizen of the country. No government other than the Indian Government is providing free vaccines to its people across the globe," he said, adding, "The disease caused the least number of deaths for the first time. Every effort was made to save every life. Steps were taken to realise the vision of a self-reliant India. These parameters present a new picture of new India today."

We have done every possible thing for our people

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in 2014, over 12 crore people got toilets in their houses, and three crore people got roofs over their heads. Under Prime Minister Mudra Yojana, crores of youth got employment. Not only this, 12 crore farmers have benefited so far from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and 6 crore poor families were provided free health insurance under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

“Our party is sparing no efforts to make sure the benefit of each and every scheme reaches to the last person of the society irrespective of their caste and religion. This happened only because of the leadership of PM Modi," he said, adding, “Whether it is the central government or the state governments, representing the feelings of every citizen and interest of the nation are paramount for the party.”

Earlier in a series of tweets, CM Yogi said that under the direction of PM Modi and National President JP Nadda, the ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ being celebrated by BJP will prove to be helpful in bringing positive change in the life of the person standing on the last rung of the society. He further wrote that the decision of celebrating ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ across the country from April 7 to April 20, 2022, by the BJP, which is on the path of national growth from Antyodaya to Rashtrodaya, is commendable.

Undoubtedly, this will give new energy to the commitment of the BJP to the empowerment of the poor, deprived, exploited, downtrodden and backward classes. In one of his tweets, he also conveyed hearty congratulations to all the committed and dedicated workers on the foundation day of the BJP.

(Brand Desk Content)

Live TV