BJP’s Sushil Modi Steps Away From Lok Sabha Elections As He Battles Cancer

New Delhi: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi disclosed on Wednesday that he has been battling cancer for the past six months. Consequently, he has made the difficult decision to withdraw from contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The announcement comes after widespread speculation earlier in February when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, and Sushil Modi's name was conspicuously absent.

The leader penned down the message on the platform ‘X’, the message read, “I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party.”

पिछले 6 माह से कैंसर से संघर्ष कर रहा हूँ । अब लगा कि लोगों को बताने का समय आ गया है । लोक सभा चुनाव में कुछ कर नहीं पाऊँगा ।

PM को सब कुछ बता दिया है ।

देश, बिहार और पार्टी का सदा आभार और सदैव समर्पित | — Sushil Kumar Modi (मोदी का परिवार ) (@SushilModi) April 3, 2024

With a political career spanning over three decades, Sushil Modi had wielded significant influence within the BJP ranks in Bihar. Once considered the poster boy of the BJP in Bihar, the political stalwart’s name absence from the candidacy list raised eyebrows and fueled conjecture across political circles.

During his tenure, Sushil Modi served as the deputy to Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for approximately 11 years.

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed his feeling over the news. “I am shocked by the news about the health of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and senior BJP leader, Honorable Sushil Kumar Modi ji. I pray to God that he soon becomes fully healthy and active so that countless party workers like me can always benefit from his experience and his deep understanding of society and governance,” Sinha wrote.