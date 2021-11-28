हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura civic polls

BJP set to sweep Tripura civic polls, bags 37 seats out of 51 in AMC

Tripura Election Commission said the BJP has established an absolute majority in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) winning 37 seats. 

BJP set to sweep Tripura civic polls, bags 37 seats out of 51 in AMC
Representational image

Agartala: The ruling BJP was on Sunday set to sweep the civic body elections in Tripura where counting of votes was underway in 222 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 municipal bodies, officials said.

Officials of the State Election Commission said the BJP has established an absolute majority in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) winning 37 seats. Counting is underway in others.

The saffron party has clinched the Khowai Municipal council, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Sabroom Nagar Panchayat and Amarpur Nagar Panchayat.

It is way ahead of its rivals in Dharmapur and Ambassa municipalities, Panisagar, Jirania and Sonapura Nagar Panchayats, besides Kailashahar, Teliamura, Melaghar and Belonia Municipal Councils.

The BJP had fielded candidates for all the 334 seats in the state where its nominees won in 112 places uncontested.

Reacting to the impressive performance by his party in the elections, BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh said in Kolkata the results of Tripura civic polls have exposed the "hollowness" of TMC's claims of having made inroads into the northeastern state. He said people there have faith in the saffron party.

Describing TMC workers campaigning in Tripura as "hired people", Ghosh told reporters his party shares a "strong bond" with the residents of that state.

The TMC will not be able to open its account in Tripura "unless the BJP decides against fielding candidate from any seat", he maintained.

"The civic poll results are on expected lines. The TMC did not have any chance to open its account in Tripura, they only made noises. This verdict shows hired people from West Bengal cannot help a party create a base in a state, which has faith in the BJP," Ghosh added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tripura civic pollsTripuraAgartala Municipal CorporationBJPTMC
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi to stop flights from countries affected by new Covid variant Omicron

Must Watch

PT2M36S

All-party meeting will be held today before the Parliament session under the chairmanship of PM Modi