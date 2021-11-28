हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tripura

Tripura civic polls: Counting of votes underway, BJP leading in 4 seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom seats, the Tripura State Election Commission informed.

Tripura civic polls: Counting of votes underway, BJP leading in 4 seats

Agartala: The counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Nagar Panchayats elections began on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Ambassa, Jirania, Teliamura and Sabroom seats, the Tripura State Election Commission informed.

The election took place on November 25 amid poll-related violence, court cases, arrests and allegations. According to the Election Commission of India, there was 81.52 per cent voting turnout till 9.30 pm.

As many as 98 persons were arrested for poll-related violence in the state, police had informed on Thursday. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections that were held in Tripura.

This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TripuraTripura civic pollsBJPTMCAgartala Municipal Corporation
Next
Story

LIVE: PM Modi to address 83rd edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Zee Top 10: Omicron's 'eclipse' on international flights