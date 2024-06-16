BJP Slams Congress Over Petrol, Diesel Price Rise In Karnataka, Says 'Will Protest'

New Delhi: BJP leaders expressed strong opposition against the hike of fuel prices in Karnataka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra slammed Congress leading Siddaramaiah government on Sunday after a hike in fuel prices and said that the BJP will stage a strong protest against it.

The Karnataka government raised the price of petrol and diesel on Sunday, petrol increased by Rs 3 per litre and diesel raised by Rs 3.05 per litre.

On the hike in fuel prices after the Lok Sabha Election, the BJP leader Vijayendra said that this is going to affect all the sectors of the state.

"Desperate CM Siddaramaiah is not able to give any new programs in Karnataka simply because of their guarantees. After the Lok Sabha elections, they have now increased the price of petrol by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.5. This will cost dearly for all sections in the state," Vijayendra said.

He further informed that the BJP is going to organise a protest tomorrow against the state government and the party will not sit quietly till the rates are revised.

BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan also slammed the Congress government in the state and said that the price hike of petrol can trouble the common people.

"The latest rise in prices is that of petrol by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.5, and will cause trouble to common people... Congress has always been anti-people and after losing this election in Karnataka, they have become much more anti-people," Narayan said.

He further added that the Congress has always been anti-people and after losing this election in Karnataka they become more anti-people.



"We are going on an agitation against the price rise, it will be a long sustained campaign, seeking support from all sections of the society," further added.