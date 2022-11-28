'BJP spends crores to spoil my image...but it's beneficial for me': Rahul Gandhi's swipe at saffron party

INDORE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is in Madhya Pradesh for Bharat Jodo Yatra made strong claims against the ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday during a press interaction in Indore. He said that the BJP spends enormous amounts of money to defame his image. He further said that this may look like it is harming him but it is actually beneficial for him as it tells him that he is going in the right direction. He said, "BJP spent thousands of crores of Rupees to spoil my image. They created a certain image of me. People think it's harmful, but it's beneficial for me because the truth is with me. Personal attacks on me tell me that I'm going in the right direction."

At the press conference, Rahul stated that the decision to contest again from Amethi would be taken after one or one-and-a-half years as his current focus remains 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Union minister Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in his family's bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Gehlot and Pilot amid their power tussle, he said, "It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party." To a query on plans for solving the unemployment problem in the country, Gandhi said the main problem at present is that the entire wealth of the nation is confined in the hands of three-four industrialists.

(With PTI inputs)