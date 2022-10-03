BJP, TMC criticize Gandhi-lookalike idol as 'Asura' at Kolkata Durga puja pandal

New Delhi: Controversy erupted at a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata where the ‘Mahiasura’ was replaced by a Mahatma Gandhi-lookalike. Photos of the pandal went viral on social media on the birth anniversary of the ‘Father of the Nation’.

The puja was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha in southwest Kolkata near Ruby Crossing. After a police complaint was filed against the alleged representation of Gandhi as an ‘asura’, the organisers changed the appearance of the particular idol.

"The Durga idol that was worshipped here initially had a Mahisasur whose face looked similar to that of Mahatma Gandhi. The similarities are just a coincidence. After photos of it went viral, a police team visited the pandal and asked us to change the face," Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha state working President Chandrachur Goswami told PTI on Sunday.

"The police asked us to change it, and we obliged. We put a moustache and hair on Mahishasur's idol," he said.

President of Bangiya Parishad Hindu Mahasabha Sandip Mukherjee condemned the incident.

He said, "We don't support what Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha did. We condemn it. We too had differences with Gandhi ji's views, but this is not a way to protest against it.”

Political parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the BJP also slammed the alleged depiction of Gandhi as 'Mahisasura'.

The ruling Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said if this was really done, it was nothing but sacrilege.

"It is an insult to the father of the nation. It is an insult to every citizen of the country. What would the BJP say about such an insult? We know the assassin of Gandhiji belonged to which ideological camp," Ghosh added.

The state BJP too criticised such a representation. "If such a move had been made, it is unfortunate. We condemn it. This is in poor taste," BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

Every year, puja organisers choose a theme, mainly social issues, and use their pandals, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it. Many a time, the traditional Mahisasura was replaced by something that represents social evil.

(With PTI inputs)