Mamata Banerjee plays 'dhaank' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata - WATCH

New Delhi: Kicking off the festivities, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) played a "dhaank", a traditional drum-like instrument, during the inauguration of a community Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Seen in a festive spirit, Banerjee was accompanied to the Suruchi Sangha Puja pandal in New Alipore by her cabinet colleagues Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas.

On the joyous day of Tritiya, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also inaugurated several Puja Pandals across Kolkata.

It is notable that Durga Puja is considered to be one of the biggest festivals in the world. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival.

This year makes it more special as UNESCO has inscribed Durga Puja in UNESCO`s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and it is the first such Indian festival on the list.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. To destroy Mahishasura, Goddess Durga appeared from the fusion of all the gods` energies in heaven.