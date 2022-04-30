हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

'BJP to announce early elections in Gujarat?': Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet sparks buzz

"Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So much fear of AAP?" asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

&#039;BJP to announce early elections in Gujarat?&#039;: Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet sparks buzz
File Photo

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (April 30) asked if the BJP is planning to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce early polls. 

Kejriwal made these remarks on Twitter and wondered if this would be done because of AAP’s fear. 

"Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So much fear of AAP?" tweeted the Delhi CM. 

Later arriving in Gujarat’s Surat today, Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his claim. "Friendly matches used to be played between Congress-BJP. Now, AAP has come. They want AAP to not get much time so they're in mood for early polls. Sources say they might dissolve Assembly within 7-10 days and declare polls,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. 

The AAP supremo will jointly address 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan' with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava in Bharuch, on Sunday (May 1) in Surat. 

After its landmark victory in Punjab, AAP is now seeking to expand its base in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where elections are expected to be held later this year.  

Earlier in April, Delhi CM Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had held a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad city seeking "one chance" for the AAP to rule the state. The leaders had also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of their two-day visit to the city.

Last year, Kejriwal had said AAP will field candidates on all 182 Gujarat assembly seats. AAP had made an unsuccessful debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls. However, in the 2021 local bodies elections, AAP managed to bag 42 seats. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GujaratAAPBJPArvind Kejriwal2022 Gujarat Assembly electionsGujarat Legislative Assembly
Next
Story

AAP to launch 'Tiranga Shakha' to counter 'RSS Shakhas' politics of hatred': Sanjay Singh

Must Watch

PT7M3S

CM Bhagwant Mann termed the Patiala violence as a fight between two political parties.