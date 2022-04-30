New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (April 30) asked if the BJP is planning to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce early polls.

Kejriwal made these remarks on Twitter and wondered if this would be done because of AAP’s fear.

"Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So much fear of AAP?" tweeted the Delhi CM.

क्या भाजपा अगले हफ़्ते गुजरात विधान सभा भंग करके गुजरात के चुनावों का एलान करने जा रही है? “आप” का इतना डर? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2022

Later arriving in Gujarat’s Surat today, Arvind Kejriwal reiterated his claim. "Friendly matches used to be played between Congress-BJP. Now, AAP has come. They want AAP to not get much time so they're in mood for early polls. Sources say they might dissolve Assembly within 7-10 days and declare polls,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The AAP supremo will jointly address 'Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan' with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) chief Chhotu Vasava in Bharuch, on Sunday (May 1) in Surat.

Gujarat | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Surat He says, "Friendly matches used to be played b/w Congress-BJP. Now, AAP has come. They want AAP to not get much time so they're in mood for early polls. Sources say they might dissolve Assembly within 7-10 days & declare polls" pic.twitter.com/quKfaozyOy — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

After its landmark victory in Punjab, AAP is now seeking to expand its base in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where elections are expected to be held later this year.

Earlier in April, Delhi CM Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had held a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad city seeking "one chance" for the AAP to rule the state. The leaders had also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad as part of their two-day visit to the city.

Last year, Kejriwal had said AAP will field candidates on all 182 Gujarat assembly seats. AAP had made an unsuccessful debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls. However, in the 2021 local bodies elections, AAP managed to bag 42 seats.

(With agency inputs)