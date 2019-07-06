BJP to launch nationwide party membership drive on Saturday; PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Amit Shah in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its nationwide party membership drive across the country on Saturday, on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the drive from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the programme from Telangana.

Union External Minister S Jaishankar will be in Ahmedabad to launch the campaign, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the drive in Nagpur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will launch the drive in Mumbai and several other ministers will launch the drive across the country.

PM Modi will also unveil a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport. He is also scheduled to participate in various other programmes, including a mega-plantation drive. "I look forward to being in Varanasi tomorrow, where I will take part in various programmes. The first programme is the unveiling of the great Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji’s statue at the airport. This will be followed by the programme marking the launch of a tree-plantation drive," tweeted PM Modi on Friday.

The step to launch the membership drive will take place on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same. This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party," also tweeted PM Modi.

"Tomorrow afternoon in Varanasi, I will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage," further tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi will unveil a statue of Shastri at 10.30 am after which at 10.55 am he will launch a tree plantation drive. At 11.30 am, the PM will launch the BJP's membership drive and at 1.30 pm he will be joining the programme in Kashi. Later he will visit Virtual Museum, Man Mahal.

The PM will be accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda in Varanasi.