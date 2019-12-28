BJP to launch support campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act on January 5

New Delhi: Amidst the massive protest Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to hold a public campaign to aware people regarding the new Citizenship Amendment Act. The campaign will start from January 5 and continue till January 15.

The BJP government has set a target to reach around three crore families in the awareness campaign. RSS is likely to join BJP in this awareness campaign. The government is further targeting to get the support of nearly one crore people in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

To fulfil their target, BJP has formed different public relation groups to connect with people belonging to Buddhist, Dalit, Sadhusant and minorities.

BJP's top brass including party president Amit Shah, executive president JP Nadda along with other 50 leaders will hold big events in several cities to pomote the campaign.

The party is also considering to hold a big rally at the end of the entire public awareness campaign.

Earlier, BJP had uploaded videos in its Twitter handle which explained the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that the muslims should stop worrying as the new act would not affect them in any way.