BJP to train 4 lakh volunteers to fight COVID-19 in 2 lakh villages, says Tarun Chugh

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target to train as many as 4 lakh of its party workers who will be deployed to 2 lakh villages and help people fight the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP.

"Volunteers have stood up in such large numbers for the first time in a political party. BJP will be training 4 lakh workers who will visit 2 lakh villages to curtail the spread of the virus. The initiative was flagged off on July 28 by BJP National President JP Nadda," he said in an interview with ANI.

Within three days of the initiative, we have successfully achieved the first step in which 103,872 workers have registered with the health volunteers` portal, informed the national general secretary.

Amid the fear of a possible third wave after witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 that created havoc, BJP is gearing up for any unforeseen circumstances.

Tarun Chugh told ANI that BJP has planned to hold workshops in 952 districts and by August 31 the party plans to train 4 lakh volunteers.

"As a humanitarian cause, the BJP will form a voluntary health force to fight the pandemic," Chugh said.

"So far, 5,000 doctors have associated with us. Our health volunteers will educate and aware people. Helpline numbers will also be started," he added.

According to Chugh, this will bridge the gap between people in need and healthcare workers.

India reported 41,649 fresh COVID-19 infections, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths on Saturday, said the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 3,16,13,993 including 4,08,920 active cases. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total cases reported.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.37 per cent while daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent, according to reports by the Health Ministry.

The death toll has climbed to 4,23,810 including the 593 new deaths.In its battle with the pandemic, India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein 46.64 crore tests have been conducted so far.

As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, India has administered over 46 crores vaccine doses so far.

(With inputs from news agencies)

