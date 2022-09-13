NewsIndia
2022 GUJARAT POLLS

BJP to win by a two-third majority in upcoming Gujarat elections: Amit Shah

Expressing his confidence in the voters, Shah said the people will not get carried away by the false promises but will base their judgement on the development works carried out by the BJP till now

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Shah virtually addressed a meet on the first anniversary of CM Bhupendra Patel in office
  • Quoting a NITI Aayog report, he said Gujarat is number one in good governance
  • 'During the BJP rule, the state has seen a progress because law and order are in place': Shah

Trending Photos

BJP to win by a two-third majority in upcoming Gujarat elections: Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that BJP will once again romp to power in Gujarat with a two-third majority in the upcoming Assembly elections. Expressing his confidence in the voters, he said the people will not get carried away by the false promises but will base their judgement on the development works carried out by the BJP till now.Virtually addressing a gathering on the occasion of the first anniversary of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in office, Shah recalled that when Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the chief minister, the people were a little apprehensive but he proved everyone wrong and successfully completed one year.

Quoting a recent NITI Aayog report, he said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects, may it be education, health or other sectors. He said that he continued the development work started by Narendra Modi as chief minister of the state.

Also Read: Amit Shah unveils 16-feet tall Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's temple

During the BJP rule, the state has seen a progress because law and order are in place, during the Congress rule, riots and curfew were common, blasts were common and so Gujarat never saw development and progress. Earlier in the day, Vedanta group had signed an MOU with the state government to invest Rs 1,54 lakh crore in the Foxconn Semiconductor plant in Gujarat.

Live Tv

2022 Gujarat pollsAmit Shah Gujarat electionsGujarat Electionamit shah home minister

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction