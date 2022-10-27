NewsIndia
TRS

BJP trying to 'BUY' 4 TRS MLAs, say Cyberabad police after farmhouse raid

Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra said the farmhouse raids were carried out based on information from TRS MLAs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Cyberabad police have alleged that the BJP was trying to 'buy' 4 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA
  • The police have so far seized crores of rupees as per reports
  • Cyberabad Police Commissioner said the raids were conducted on the basis of information given by TRS MLAs

Cyberabad police have alleged that the BJP was trying to 'buy' 4 Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs and raided a farmhouse regarding the same. The police claimed that they raided on the basis of secret information. In the case, 3 people were arrested from a farmhouse on Wednesday. The police have so far seized crores of rupees as per reports.

It is alleged that BJP was trying to buy TRS MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Guvwala Balaraju, Biram Harshvardhan Reddy, and Pilot Rohit Reddy.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra said the raids were conducted on the basis of information given by TRS MLAs.

"We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," said Ravindra.

 

He said that some BJP leaders were luring MLAs to break away from TRS by offering them key posts and huge cash.

