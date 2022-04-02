हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

BJP trying to divide people on religious lines: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, Politics previously connected people, but now attempts are being made at the country to divide people on religious lines.” 

BJP trying to divide people on religious lines: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
File Photo

New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a veiled attack on the BJP on Saturday (April 2) said attempts were being made to spread bitterness in the society due to which taking the country forward and maintaining harmony has become a challenge, PTI reported. 

Addressing a gathering at Sangli, the NCP chief welcomed local leader Shivajirao Naik back into the party after the latter left the BJP.

"Shivajirao was successful as the Zilla Parishad president...I welcome him back to NCP. Let's work together to use his expertise for the betterment of Maharashtra," the veteran leader said.

"Satara, or for that matter, Maharashtra had leadership who worked for the development or to bring people together. But today, efforts are being made in the country to divide people on basis of religion," he added. 

Elaborating his point, Pawar said BJP is trying to defame national icons. "Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad fought for the country's freedom and worked to build it. But presently, the country's leadership is trying to defame these people," he added. 

Targeting the BJP-led central government, the former Union minister said, “The country is currently being led by a party, which has a different thought process. Politics previously connected people, but now attempts are being made at the country to divide people on religious lines.” 

"Recently, in BJP-ruled Karnataka, a 'fatwa' was issued by some organisations, where people were asked not to buy anything from the shops run by members from a minority community. This type of bitterness is being spread by those elements who are in power in states. How will this country go ahead and how will we maintain harmony is a question," Pawar said.

Exuding confidence that the present MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra will fight against bigotry, the NCP chief said, "Today, we want to fight against this bigotry. We have to do politics of development, of better future for workers and farmers. I am confident that (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray, (Deputy CM) Ajit Pawar, (NCP minister) Jayant Patil and others will change this picture together." 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
BJPNCPSharad PawarMaharashtraKarnatakaMVA govtcommunal politics
