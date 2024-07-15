BJP UP Executive Meeting: Nadda Labels Congress 'Parasitic', CM Yogi Says, 'We Do Not Discriminate on Caste, Religion'

Lucknow: Addressing the BJP UP meeting in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath said that everyone will have to be active from now on for the Assembly by-elections to be held on 10 seats in the state and the 2027 Assembly elections.

Hitting out at the opposition, Nadda said that even after three parliamentary elections, the Congress could not cross the 100-mark. "I want to tell you that in 13 states, the Congress has zero MPs. I also want to inform you that in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress won only two seats out of 64 seats where BJP was in a direct contest with them. It is a parasitic party where it relies on others to win," he said. CM Yogi emphasised that they have to hoist the BJP flag once again in the state.

"Everyone will have to be active from now on for the assembly by-elections to be held on 10 seats in the state and the 2027 assembly elections," adding that along with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs, MLCs, District Panchayat Presidents, Mayors, Block Pramukhs, Chairman and Councilors, everyone should start preparing for the 2027 assembly elections from today itself.

"We have to hoist the BJP flag in the state once again. BJP leaders and workers will have to be super active on social media and immediately refute any kind of rumours," he said. CM Yogi said that under the leadership of PM Modi, we had maintained constant pressure on the opposition in UP, achieving great success in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

"The percentage of votes that was in favor of BJP in 2014 and subsequent elections, BJP has been successful in getting the same number of votes in 2024 as well, but the shifting of votes and overconfidence have hurt our expectations. The opposition, which had earlier accepted defeat and sat down, is again jumping and dancing today," he added.

The Chief Minister said that in 2022, the opposition had resorted to violence after the elections. Then all our workers felt that, in reality, our government's Mafia-free UP's dawn is for these goons."Today, with your support, we have succeeded in making UP Mafia-free. Apart from this, when Shri Ramlala was seated in his temple in Ayodhya, the wait of 500 years has also ended," the UP CM said.

The Chief Minister said that we have to use social media platforms as much as possible. "Using this social media, opposition forces and foreigners were engaged in conspiracy, in which they became successful. We are people with a nationalist mission. BJP workers have to see what is going on social media. We have to immediately refute the rumours," CM Yogi added, "We do not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or creed. Eighty crore people are not getting free ration on the basis of caste or religion,"