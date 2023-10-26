'BJP Using Central Agencies as ‘Panna Pramukh’: Mallikarjun Kharge On ED Raids In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department as its ‘Panna Pramukh’ to target Congress leaders in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections.

Kharge posted on ‘X’, “As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real ‘Panna Pramukh’ of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan”.

चुनाव आते ही ED, CBI, IT आदि भाजपा के असली 'पन्ना प्रमुख' बन जाते हैं।



राजस्थान में अपनी निश्चित हार को देखते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने चला अपना आख़िरी दाँव !



ED ने छत्तीसगढ़ के बाद राजस्थान में भी विधानसभा चुनाव अभियान में उतरते हुए कांग्रेसी नेताओं के ख़िलाफ़ कार्रवाई शुरू… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 26, 2023

He added, "The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP’. ED raids Rajasthan Congress chief Dotasara, summons CM Gehlot’s son

Earlier in the day, the ED conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case.

The raids were carried out at Dotasara’s official residence at Civil Lines in Jaipur. The ED is also conducting search operations at nearly a dozen locations in Rajasthan in connection with the paper leak case.

The central probe agency has also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot in the paper leaks case. CM Gehlot also hit back at the BJP-led central government, saying that it does not want the poor, farmers and women to get benefits from the guarantees provided by the Congress.

“Date 25/10/23- Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan. Date 26/10/23 -ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Ji Dotasara - Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED”, the Rajasthan CM wrote on ‘X’.

He added, “Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED raid is happening everyday in Rajasthan because BJP does not want women, farmers and the poor in Rajasthan to get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress”.

The raids have sparked a political controversy as the state is gearing up to go to the polls on November 25. CM Gehlot has called an urgent news conference to address the issue later today.

Earlier this month, the ED conducted search operations at seven residential premises of Dinesh Khodania, Ashok Kumar Jain, Spurdha Chaudhary, Suresh Dhaka and other individuals in the paper leaks case.

The searches were carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, officials said adding that various incriminating documents, copies of sale deeds of various properties, electronic devices and cash amounting to Rs 24 lakh were seized in the operation.