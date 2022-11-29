BJP walks out from Bengal assembly in protest of TMC MLA's 'Duryodhan, Dushashan' remarks on PM Modi, Amit Shah

Kolkata: A huge political row erupted in West Bengal after TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra's in a purported video describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders as Duryodhan and Dushashan from the Mahabharata. In the video, she can also be heard saying "Gujaratis supplied arms to the British with the intent to keep India subjugated as a British Colony and the 'Famed Land' of Bapu & Patel had no contribution in the Indian Freedom Movement." The BJP on Tuesday staged a walkout in West Bengal Assembly protesting TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra's alleged controversial comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in her constituency. Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had shared the video on social media on Sunday (27th Nov), following which several BJP leaders condemned the remarks.

Saffron party legislators Agnimitra Paul, Malati Rava and others, following the question hour, moved an adjournment motion over the matter, which Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to accept stating that it was not an issue involving the state government.

Mitra, the TMC MLA from Manikchak in Malda, said that her statement was misinterpreted. As she was speaking, the BJP members staged a walkout in the House.

Pointing out that certain words had to be expunged in the House on Constitution Day, the speaker also said that comments that are commonplace in a market cannot be said in the Assembly. He advised members to refrain from making remarks that may hurt anyone, both inside and outside the House.