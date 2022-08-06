New Delhi: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called Aug 5, 2019 a black day. It was when abrogation of Article 370 happened. On its anniversary, the PDP demonstrated in Srinagar and chanted anti-government slogans.

Mufti, who was leading the protest, termed the day as a 'black day' and the abrogation of Article 370 as a 'black decision'. Article 370 was abolished by the Modi government at three years ago. With this, the state has been divided into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mehbooba Mufti, who joined the protest with a banner in her hand, raised slogans saying, 'Kale din ka kala nishay nahi chalega, solve the Kashmir issue'.

Addressing the media, the PDP chief targeted the BJP and said that it wants to convert the tricolor into saffron. She said, in the coming times, the BJP will also destroy the foundation of the Constitution and its secularism, on which the country of India is made. BJP wants to make it a religious country. The tricolor that people are proudly hoisting today, the BJP wants to convert it into a saffron flag, she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said, 'They (BJP) will change the flag of this country just as they snatched the Constitution and flag of Jammu and Kashmir. But, we have sworn that we will take back our flag and constitution. We will also force them to resolve the issue of Kashmir for which lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives."

Later, the police stoped the rally and forced them to go back to the party headquarters.