'BJP Wants To Trouble Every CM....,' Chandrashekar Rao Slams PM Modi

BRS leader Rao accused the BJP of framing a conspiracy for political benefit through Delhi LG and unnecessarily arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: BRS President and Former Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday and said that the saffron party wanted to trouble every Chief Minister of the country but they failed to catch Kejriwal and K. Chandrashekar Rao. 

"They (BJP) have troubled every CM in the country...But they were unable to catch hold of Arvind Kejriwal and K. Chandrashekar Rao...," Rao said while speaking with a media agency.

"So they framed a conspiracy for political benefit through the LG of Delhi. Delhi's Excise Policy was turned into a scam and a false case was framed...and arrested Arvind Kejriwal and my daughter K Kavitha unnecessarily...," Rao said.

BRS leader also said that the Delhi Liquor Scam Narendra Modi, "Delhi Liquor Scam is not a scam at all, it is a scam created by Narendra Modi. It is a political scam of Narendra Modi. I openly say it to the whole country..."

 

 

He further added that the BJP will not win 272 seats. "It is too early to say now. Let's wait for the election results. NDA will not get the complete majority and BJP will also not reach 272 (seats)..," He added.

