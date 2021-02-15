BJP will form next govt in West Bengal: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, says `paribortan hobe`

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh has asserted that change will happen and the BJP shall come to power in the state after the elections, challenging West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee ahead of the state assembly election.

Addressing a public meeting at Harirajpur in West Midnapore during `Paribartan Yatra` from Keshpur to Ghatal on Sunday, Dilip Ghosh said, "Yes, `Khela hobe, khela hobe` and `paribortan hobe` (will play, will play, and will change)."

"Let me tell the brothers of Mamata didi that the BJP will form the government. I know there will be attempts to stop the yatra so I have come to meet you. We will ensure that you are able to cast your votes," Ghosh said.

He further stated, "Opposition is telling us that our game is over but let me tell them that our game is on. Be ready. Tell mothers to keep their children under control if they want to see their faces after polls. We are civilised and follow law but it does not mean that we are weak, cowards."

The BJP is organising parivartan yatras in West Bengal as part of its efforts to oust the Trinamool Congress government. The first yatra was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda from Nabadwip in Nadia district in the first week of February.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee-led government, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said the ruling TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by importing `Jai Bangla` slogan. Speaking to media in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, Adhikari asserted that BJP will come to power in West Bengal with a huge majority after the Assembly polls.

"No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan -- `2019 me half, 2021 me saaf` and that is going to happen," he said.

"Khela hobe` slogan was coined by Narayanganj (in Bangladesh) MP Shamim Osman 4 years ago. TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh that is why they have imported `Jai Bangla` slogan. Our slogan is -- ` Bharat Mata Ki Jai` and `Jai Shri Ram," he added.

Trinamool Congress workers, however, took out `Shanhati Rally` from Palta to Shyamnagar in the North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

On February 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had targeted Banerjee, saying that till the time elections end, `didi` will chant `Jai Shri Ram`. On January 23, Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" at an event at Victoria Memorial here to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after `Jai Shree Ram` slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.

Mamata had said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited."

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year.