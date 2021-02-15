TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that the party wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

He alleged that the TMC has imported the "Jai Bangla" slogan taking a cue from Bangladesh politician Shamim Osman's "Khela hobe" slogan.

"'Khela hobe' slogan was coined by Narayanganj MP Shamim Osman four years ago. TMC wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, that is why they have imported 'Jai Bangla' slogan. Our slogan is ' Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'" Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine govt. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan -- '2019 me half, 2021 me saaf' & that is going to happen: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (14.02)

BJP will come to power with a huge majority

Adhikari said that the people of West Bengal have decided to vote for the double engine of the BJP and that the party will come to power with a huge majority.

"No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan - '2019 me half, 2021 me saaf' and that is going to happen," he told media in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that by the time assembly elections end in the state, 'Didi' will chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Adhikari, who is a former transport minister of West Bengal, had switched from TMC to BJP last year. He along with a host of other rebels TMC leaders joined BJP in presence of Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore.

(With inputs from ANI)

