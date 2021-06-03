BJP workers attacked again in West Bengal's Howrah, accuse Trinamool Congress goons behind assault

New Delhi: In yet another incident of violence in West Bengal, some BJP workers claimed that they were attacked by Trinamool Congress goons in the Howrah district. The incident took place on Thursday (June 3) when the violence took place outside a vaccination centre in Polgushtia village under Jagatballavpur Police Station of the district.

The BJP workers alleged that they were informed that the COVID vaccine was not being provided to everyone at the primary health center of the village. When they reached the vaccination centre to check the fact, the goons of Trinamool Congress allegedly attacked them with sticks.

The BJP workers further claimed that TMC goons chased them and waved pistols in the air. They further alleged that some Trinamool Congress workers even went ahead and hurled bombs.

In a related development, over 100 academicians have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention for security of SC and ST communities following post-poll violence in West Bengal. The memorandum said after the declaration of result of West Bengal assembly polls, "the state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land."

"More than 11,000 people, most of them belonging to SC and ST community have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 affected in the 1627 incidents of brutal attacks," it said. The memorandum said over 5,000 houses were 'demolished' and 'inhuman atrocities and outrage" of 142 women and death of 26 people has been "registered in the suburban areas belonging to SC/ST community'.

It alleged that SC and ST community houses, their small shops were 'demolished and burnt' and 'they were given threats of not coming to their homes again'.

