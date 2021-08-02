BJP workers clash with police as they try to stop Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Maharashtra 's Sangli

New Delhi: A clash broke out between Maharashtra police and BJP workers in Sangli district on Monday (August 2). Traders and BJP workers tried to stop Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's convoy at Harbat Road to make a statement to him following which the clash took place. The Chief Minister is visiting the flood-affected areas of Sangli today.
