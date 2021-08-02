हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

BJP workers clash with police as they try to stop Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Maharashtra 's Sangli

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was visiting the flood-affected areas of Maharashtra's Sangli today when a clash broke out between BJP supporters and state police. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: A clash broke out between Maharashtra police and BJP workers in Sangli district on Monday (August 2). Traders and BJP workers tried to stop Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's convoy at Harbat Road to make a statement to him following which the clash took place. The Chief Minister is visiting the flood-affected areas of Sangli today.

