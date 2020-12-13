BJP workers, journalists rescued from Srinagar's Dal Lake as their shikara keels over during campaigning

New Delhi: BJP workers and mediapersons fell in the bone-chilling water in Srinagar's Dal Lake on Sunday (December 13) after the shikara they were travelling in capsized.

The BJP, led by Union minister Anurag Thakur, was carrying out a shikara rally campaign for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections.

The BJP leaders and mediapersons were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and police.

The boat overturned while it was reaching the shore and everyone was safe. "There were many mediapersons on the boat. Thankfully everyone is safe. It was a very good rally at Dal Lake. The boat capsized when it reached the shore," Shahnawaz Hussain told NDTV.

Anurag Thakur, BJP's in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chug and Shahnawaz Hussain were present during the shikara rally.

The sixth phase of the DDC elections was held in Jammu and Kashmir today (December 13).