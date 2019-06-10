close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basirhat

BJP's 12-hour bandh in Basirhat, live updates: Saffron party workers demand justice

BJP and TMC continue to trade charges after workers from both political parties clashes in West Bengal's Basirhat.

BJP&#039;s 12-hour bandh in Basirhat, live updates: Saffron party workers demand justice

In a highly-charged political environment, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun its 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Basirhat where three political workers were killed last week. While BJP had put the blame on Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee maintains that the situation is completely under control and that it is BJP that is trying to disrupt peace here.

Basirhat is a sensitive zone which has seen post-poll violence between BJP and TMC cadre. BJP claims its several of its workers were shot through the eyes and even asked Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the incidents of violence here. Nusrat Jahan, the Tollywood actor who recently won from the Basirhat parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha election 2019, has appealed for calm and said humanity must come before support for one party or the other.

Clashes between BJP and TMC workers and/or supporters were witnessed through the course of Lok Sabha election 2019 across West Bengal. Basirhat, however, has become the epicentre of clashes in recent days.

Here are the live and latest updates from the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP against the killing of its party workers:

* In view of tension prevailing in the area, the district administration shut down internet services for an indefinite period in Basirhat.

* Several party workers have carried out demonstrations against what they term as criminal activities of TMC in the area.

* BJP workers protest by sitting down on rail tracks in Basirhat. Train services reportedly suffering.

* The bandh began from Monday morning with BJP workers expected to demand justice for the killing of their fellow party workers.

Tags:
BasirhatTMCBJP
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh minister questions 'nature' of some rape cases

Must Watch

PT5M36S

Verdict in Kathua Rape case likely to be delivered today