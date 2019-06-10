BJP's 12-hour bandh in Basirhat, live updates: Saffron party workers demand justice

In a highly-charged political environment, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun its 12-hour bandh in West Bengal's Basirhat where three political workers were killed last week. While BJP had put the blame on Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee maintains that the situation is completely under control and that it is BJP that is trying to disrupt peace here.

Basirhat is a sensitive zone which has seen post-poll violence between BJP and TMC cadre. BJP claims its several of its workers were shot through the eyes and even asked Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the incidents of violence here. Nusrat Jahan, the Tollywood actor who recently won from the Basirhat parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha election 2019, has appealed for calm and said humanity must come before support for one party or the other.

Clashes between BJP and TMC workers and/or supporters were witnessed through the course of Lok Sabha election 2019 across West Bengal. Basirhat, however, has become the epicentre of clashes in recent days.

Here are the live and latest updates from the 12-hour bandh called by the BJP against the killing of its party workers:

* In view of tension prevailing in the area, the district administration shut down internet services for an indefinite period in Basirhat.

* Several party workers have carried out demonstrations against what they term as criminal activities of TMC in the area.

* BJP workers protest by sitting down on rail tracks in Basirhat. Train services reportedly suffering.

* The bandh began from Monday morning with BJP workers expected to demand justice for the killing of their fellow party workers.