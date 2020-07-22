BJP's 18 newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs sworn in, will meet PM Modi today

New Delhi: Atleast 45 newly elected Rajya Sabha members were sworn in on Wednesday (July 22, 2020), of which 18 MPs are from BJP. The Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath.

All these BJP MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tea at his residence at 4:00 pm today.

This is the first time that oath-taking of members took place in the House chamber during the inter-session period so as to maintain norms of physical distancing due to COVID-19.

The new members, including 36 first timers, took the oath of office in the Rajya Sabha chamber while following physical distancing norms. The chairman said the new MPs will be nominated in committees soon.

Oath-taking is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Chairman when the House is not in session.

The oath-taking ceremony was earlier postponed due to the nationwide lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The voting to the Rajya Sabha`s vacant seats was held in June 2020.