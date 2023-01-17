topStoriesenglish
CHANDIGARH MAYOR

BJP's Anup Gupta becomes Chandigarh's new Mayor, defeats AAP rival Jasbir Singh

Chandigarh mayoral poll result: While  BJP's Anup Gupta secured 15 votes, AAP candidate Jasbir Singh got 14.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 02:04 PM IST|Source: PTI

Chandigarh: BJP's Anup Gupta was on Tuesday elected as Chandigarh's new Mayor defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Jasbir Singh in the mayoral polls held here on Tuesday.

According to officials, while Gupta secured 15 votes, the AAP candidate got 14.

A close fight was expected between the BJP and AAP after the Congress, which has six members and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has a lone member, decided to abstain.

Both BJP and AAP have 14 councillors each in the House while Chandigarh's Member of Parliament, who at present is BJP's Kirron Kher, also has a vote being an ex-officio member of the municipal corporation House.

Kher also cast her vote in the polls.

Later in the day, elections will also be held for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

