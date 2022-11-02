BJP's BIG move before MCD election, PM Modi will hand over keys of 3024 EWS flats TODAY

Before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP is going to play a big bet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats for the economically weaker sections in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project on Wednesday evening. A statement issued by the PMO said that during the program organized at Vigyan Bhawan here, the slum dwellers in landless Camp will also be handed over the keys of the flats, which will give them ownership and a sense of security.

It added that in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri slums is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the Prime Minister's vision to provide Housing for All. The rehabilitation project aims at providing a better and healthier living environment with proper facilities and amenities to the residents of the slum clusters. PM Narendra Modi Also tweeted, "Today is a new day of happiness for the slum dwellers of Delhi. He will have the privilege of handing over the keys of 3024 EWS flats in a program organized at Vigyan Bhawan at 4.30 pm. Every type of convenience has been taken care of in their construction."

दिल्ली की झुग्गी-झोपड़ी में रहने वालों के लिए आज नई खुशियों का दिन है। शाम 4.30 बजे विज्ञान भवन में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में उन्हें 3024 EWS फ्लैटों की चाबियां सौंपने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त होगा। इनके निर्माण में हर प्रकार की सुविधा का ध्यान रखा गया है।https://t.co/C8Qo7XUf4D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2022

These 3,024 flats built under Phase-I have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crore and are equipped with kitchen facilities like vitrified floor tiles, ceramic tiles and Udaipur Green marble counter. Public facilities such as community parks, electric sub-stations, sewage treatment plants, dual water pipelines, lifts and underground reservoirs for clean water supply have also been provided, it added.

The DDA has taken up three such projects in Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, the rehabilitation work of three slum settlements - Landless, Navjeevan and Jawahar camps is being done in a phased manner. The Jhuggi Basti of the landless camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible families residing there in the newly constructed EWS flats, the statement said. In the second phase, the vacant space will be used for rehabilitation of Navjeevan and Jawahar camps.